Two Lahore robbers wanted for killing minor arrested

Lahore police arrested on Thursday two suspects who shot and killed a child in a shootout with the police after robbing a pharmacy.

On the night of September 5, the suspects looted Rs300,000 from a pharmacy in Iqbal Town. Police caught the suspects and opened fire just as they were escaping the pharmacy. The robbers fired back in retaliation, killing a child.

The suspects managed to flee the scene.

On Thursday, police raided an area near Sheikhupura on a tip-off and arrested both suspects.

They were identified as Usman and Aizaz.

Police said further investigation is underway.

