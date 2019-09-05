Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two labours crushed to death in Faisalabad factory roof collapse

1 hour ago
 

Two labourers were crushed to death at a factory in Faisalabad on Thursday after the roof collapsed.

Three others were severely injured and shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical state.

The roof that collapsed was under construction, said Owais, another labourer at the site.

The victims have been identified as Asif and Ahsan. They were related and lived in the same house, added Owais.

According to Nishatabad police SHO Mian Abid, the building’s owner, manager and contractor are to be blamed for constructing the roof with poor-quality materials.

Initial investigations confirmed the use of sub-standard material in the building’s construction. The investigation is still under way and so far, the police have arrested the factory manager.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Faisalabad roof collapse
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi’s Korangi
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Korangi
local
Sacks of trash found in Karachi’s sewerage lines
Sacks of trash found in Karachi's sewerage lines
local
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.