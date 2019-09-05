Two labours crushed to death in Faisalabad factory roof collapse

Two labourers were crushed to death at a factory in Faisalabad on Thursday after the roof collapsed.

Three others were severely injured and shifted to a nearby hospital in a critical state.

The roof that collapsed was under construction, said Owais, another labourer at the site.

The victims have been identified as Asif and Ahsan. They were related and lived in the same house, added Owais.

According to Nishatabad police SHO Mian Abid, the building’s owner, manager and contractor are to be blamed for constructing the roof with poor-quality materials.

Initial investigations confirmed the use of sub-standard material in the building’s construction. The investigation is still under way and so far, the police have arrested the factory manager.

