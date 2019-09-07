Two killed in Lahore cylinder blast, more fatalities feared

At least two people were killed after a cylinder exploded in Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town on Saturday.

The police believe it was an oxygen cylinder that caused the explosion. The intensity of the blast was so strong that the entire three-storey house collapsed. All 10 doors of the house was knocked down as well.

Houses nearby also sustained damaged.

Rescue teams have so far pulled out at least two bodies and are currently in the middle of the operation. They fear that others are buried beneath the debris.

They have not given a conclusive death toll nor do they know how many people were in the house.

