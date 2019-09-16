Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Two killed, 25 injured in Balochistan road accidents

18 mins ago
 

Two people were killed and 25 injured in four different road accidents in Balochistan Monday. 

Naseerabad Civil Defence Deputy Director Syed Imtiaz Shah was killed and two people were injured after a car collided with a truck on National Highway in District Bolan. The body has been shifted to a DHQ hospital.

A bus, which was travelling from Quetta to District Lehri, overturned in Sibi’s Lamji. Twenty people were injured in the accident. They have been shifted to a hospital and four people are said to be in a critical condition.

Three people were injured after a car and a coach collided in District Khuzdar.

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after an accident on Quetta’s Baleli Road. His body has been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Quetta. The deceased has been identified as Izzatullah.

TOPICS:
accident Balochistan
 
