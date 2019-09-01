Sunday, September 1, 2019  | 1 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two held for kidnapping a man in Mandi Bahauddin

2 hours ago
 
The arrestees also include the victim's ex-wife



Police apprehended on Saturday two people in connection with the kidnapping of a man in Mandi Bahauddin's Phalia tehsil.

The man named Safdar was kidnapped a week ago. His kidnappers demanded for Rs50,000 ransom for his release, according to his family.

The suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping were identified as Farhat and Nasir. Police officials said that Farhat is Safdar’s ex-wife, who had helped the kidnappers.

They said Safdar was called to a vacant plot by his former wife, from where he was taken to Peshawar.

The other suspect, Nasir, told the police that he was threatened by unidentified men to kidnap Safdar. "They told me to kidnap him, or else they will kill me," he said.

Nasir said the men who planned the kidnapping were from Peshawar. He told the police that two years ago, Safdar had filed a complaint about 42kg of narcotics.

The drugs belonged to the men behind the kidnapping, who wanted to exact revenge.

After the arrest of Farhat and Nasir, the police also conducted a raid in Peshawar to recover Safdar. They raided a house in the provincial capital, where Safdar was held hostage.

The kidnappers fled the building upon witnessing the law enforcers. However, the police were able to rescue the man.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
kidnapping mandi bahauddin
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
economy
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, textile, factory, Machine, tax, PTI
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.