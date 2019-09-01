Two held for kidnapping a man in Mandi Bahauddin

The arrestees also include the victim's ex-wife

The man named Safdar was kidnapped a week ago. His kidnappers demanded for Rs50,000 ransom for his release, according to his family.The suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping were identified as Farhat and Nasir. Police officials said that Farhat is Safdar's ex-wife, who had helped the kidnappers.They said Safdar was called to a vacant plot by his former wife, from where he was taken to Peshawar.The other suspect, Nasir, told the police that he was threatened by unidentified men to kidnap Safdar. "They told me to kidnap him, or else they will kill me," he said.Nasir said the men who planned the kidnapping were from Peshawar. He told the police that two years ago, Safdar had filed a complaint about 42kg of narcotics.The drugs belonged to the men behind the kidnapping, who wanted to exact revenge.After the arrest of Farhat and Nasir, the police also conducted a raid in Peshawar to recover Safdar. They raided a house in the provincial capital, where Safdar was held hostage.The kidnappers fled the building upon witnessing the law enforcers. However, the police were able to rescue the man.