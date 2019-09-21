Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Two children killed in landslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan

6 hours ago
 

At least two children were killed early Saturday in massive land sliding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan district.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a family was buried under the rubble when an enormous boulder rolled down and destroyed their house. The parents have been rescued.

Related: Escape artist bear cub caught outside Peshawar Zoo

Heavy rainfall has swept across northern Pakistan, including Kohistan, triggering a large numbers of landslides as well as avalanches and floods. Many roads have been blocked due to land sliding.

Tell us what you think:

