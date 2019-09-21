Two children killed in landslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan

At least two children were killed early Saturday in massive land sliding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan district.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a family was buried under the rubble when an enormous boulder rolled down and destroyed their house. The parents have been rescued.

Heavy rainfall has swept across northern Pakistan, including Kohistan, triggering a large numbers of landslides as well as avalanches and floods. Many roads have been blocked due to land sliding.

