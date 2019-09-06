Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Two blackmailers arrested in raid

September 6, 2019
 

Two suspects were taken into custody for their involvement in cyber crime during a raid in Karachi on Thursday.

The arrests were made by a team of FIA’s Cyber Crimes Wing Karachi. The team was constituted by the CCW Karachi deputy director under the supervision of inspector Naeem Awan.

The suspects were identified as Talha Khan, son of Shahnawaz and Shees Ali Khan.

An FIR was registered against them. Many inappropriate images and videos of an unidentified victim were found in Talha’s possession, the law enforcers said.

He had threatened a woman’s father that if he did not meet him and pay extortion money, he would leak the woman’s pictures online. Police says he stored the images on his Google drive and email and uploaded them to porn websites.

The second suspect, Shees uploaded the pictures on Instagram and shared it with hundreds of people on WhatsApp groups.

 
cyber crime
 
