Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441
Local

TV, Internet cables on K-Electric infrastructure will be removed: DC

8 mins ago
 

Karachi’s District Central Deputy Commissioner Farhan Ghani said on Wednesday that hazardous television and internet cables on K-Electric’s infrastructure in Karachi’s District Central would be removed through collective efforts.

The deputy commissioner said so while presiding over a coordination meeting here on Wednesday. He appreciated the joint efforts of all civic bodies during the month of Muharram and rainy spells, and acknowledged the prompt response by KE teams as “exemplary”.

Ghani highlighted that the power utility’s field staff remained available round-the-clock for immediate rectification of faults, requesting a similar level of receptiveness and ownership from other departments.

He assured full support for removal of encroachments from KE installations across District Central. The deputy commissioner directed assistant commissioners of all zones to make efforts for the removal of these cables from electricity poles.

A spokesperson for the K-Electric emphasised that close coordination of all civic agencies was necessary to ensure a safe and resilient city, and that safety was a collective responsibility shared by all stakeholders as well as the residents of the city.

The power utility would also shift high-tension electricity infrastructure in order to prevent it from crossing over drains, she said.

TOPICS:
K-Electric Karachi
 




 


 
 
 
 
 
 
