Trump, Imran Khan top list of most googled UNGA leaders

2 hours ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan is among the five most searched international leaders attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to Google Trends.

He is the second most searched UNGA leader on Google, while US President Donald Trump is ahead of him at first place.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, ranked three spots lower than PM Khan.

British Prime Boris Johnson ranked third, while Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was on fourth place.

During a recent meeting with the Pakistani premier, Trump praised him and said he is a “great leader”, a “good man” and a “good athlete”.

PM Khan is all set to address the UN General Assembly session on Friday. His speech will focus on the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.

