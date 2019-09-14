Trump confirms Hamza bin Laden killed in US operation

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday the US has killed Hamza bin Laden, a son of former alQaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

His death was reported in July, but not confirmed by the US government.

He was officially designated by the US as a global terrorist two years ago.

On Saturday, the White House issued a statement saying that he was killed “in a US counter terrorism operation in the Afghanistan/ Pakistan region”.

The statement did not specify when the US operation took place.

“The loss of Hamza Bin Laden not only deprives al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group,” the statement read.

Reuters reported that an unnamed US official said Hamza was killed “months ago” and Trump was briefed at the time.

Hamza was dubbed the ‘Crown Prince of Jihad’ with a $1m reward offered for his capture.

The State Department described Hamza as “an emerging al Qaeda leader” who “has threatened attacks against the United States and allies.” His last known public statement was released by the terror group in 2018, threatening Saudi Arabia and calling for the people of the Arabian Peninsula to revolt.

