HOME > Global

Trump confirms Hamza bin Laden killed in US operation

1 hour ago
 

In this image from a video released by the CIA on November 1, 2017, Hamza bin Laden is shown at his weddinghamza bin

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday the US has killed Hamza bin Laden, a son of former alQaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

His death was reported in July, but not confirmed by the US government.

He was officially designated by the US as a global terrorist two years ago.

Related: Osama bin Laden’s son and heir Hamza is dead: reports

On Saturday, the White House issued a statement saying that he was killed “in a US counter terrorism operation in the Afghanistan/ Pakistan region”.

The statement did not specify when the US operation took place.

“The loss of Hamza Bin Laden not only deprives al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group,” the statement read.

Related: Pentagon chief confirms death of Qaeda’s Hamza bin Laden

Reuters reported that an unnamed US official said Hamza was killed “months ago” and Trump was briefed at the time.

Hamza was dubbed the ‘Crown Prince of Jihad’ with a $1m reward offered for his capture.

The State Department described Hamza as “an emerging al Qaeda leader” who “has threatened attacks against the United States and allies.” His last known public statement was released by the terror group in 2018, threatening Saudi Arabia and calling for the people of the Arabian Peninsula to revolt.

