Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Tremors rock Jhelum, Mirpur days after AJK earthquake

55 mins ago
 

People stand on a damaged road in an earthquake-hit area on the outskirts of Mirpur on September 25, 2019. – Rescue workers battled on September 25 to reach people affected by a shallow earthquake that rocked northeast Pakistan a day earlier, killing at least 22 people and injuring hundreds more as it tore roads apart and felled buildings. Photo: AFP

Tremors rocked Mirpur in Azad Kashmir and Jhelum Thursday morning, spreading panic in the areas. 

The tremors measured 4.4 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was 6km from Jhelum. This is the same fault line as the earthquake that rocked the region on Tuesday.

People fled army medical camps set up in Mirpur’s  Samwal Sharif in fear and rushed out of their homes and offices.

SAMAA TV correspondents reported seeing three injured people being brought to the medical camp in Samwal Sharif. One of the injured was a young man who fell off his roof.

An emergency has been declared in the area again and Rescue 1122 is at the ready.

Thirty-eight people were killed and over 600 injured in Tuesday’s earthquake, which measured 5.8 on the Richter scale.

With reporting by Abid Ali.

 
earthquake jhelum mirpur
 
Tell us what you think:

