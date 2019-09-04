Today’s outlook: Top PML-N leadership heads to court

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

ISPR Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor will address an important press conference today. He will give a briefing on the overall security situation in the country.

Pakistani and Indian delegations are scheduled to hold the third round of discussions on Kartarpur at Attari today to finalise the remaining modalities for the visit of pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur from Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas Sharif will be produced before a Lahore accountability court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz will appear before an accountability court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shehbaz will also appear before an accountability court in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique will appear before an accountability court in the Paragon Housing Society case today.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adil Al Jubeir and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on a one-day visit today.

A court will be hearing today former president Asif Ali Zardari’s plea for additional facilities at Adiala Jail. The PPP co-chairperson is on judicial remand in the money laundering and Park Lane corruption cases.

ICYMI: The federal cabinet gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for reforms at religious seminaries across the country. To read more click here.

The federal cabinet gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for reforms at religious seminaries across the country. To read more ICYMI: Pakistan wants peace in the region, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, adding that this reflects in the country’s foreign policy too. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.