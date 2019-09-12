Today’s outlook: President Arif Alvi to address joint parliamentary session

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

President Dr Arif Alvi will address a joint session of parliament today at 5pm amid a possible protest by the opposition parties. President Alvi is likely to highlight the one-year performance of the PTI government.

The federal cabinet meeting scheduled today has been postponed due to the joint session of parliament.

A petition for the disqualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry will be heard today in the Islamabad High Court. The petitioner claimed the minister concealed his assets when declaring them to the Election Commission of Pakistan and hence, should be disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail will appear before an Islamabad accountability court after his extended physical remand ended today in the LNG tender case.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto will hold a press conference at Hyderabad’s Press Club at 1pm. He is also likely to pay a visit to Sehwan at 3:30pm before reaching CM House. He will be going to Larkana and Dadu.

Islamabad’s accountability court will announce its reserved verdict today on an application seeking jail facilities for former president Asif Ali Zardari.

ICYMI: Pakistani officials informed on Wednesday the Financial Action Task Force about the progress made with regard to the implementation of its action plan to strengthen the country’s anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism framework. To read more click here.

Pakistani officials informed on Wednesday the Financial Action Task Force about the progress made with regard to the implementation of its action plan to strengthen the country’s anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism framework. To read more ICYMI: Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan allocate special funds for Pakistan’s industrial hub, adding that the federal government should intervene to solve the city’s growing problems. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.