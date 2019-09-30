Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: PM Khan to visit Azad Kashmir’s earthquake-hit areas

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Imran Khan (official)/Facebook

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the southern Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir today to express solidarity with the victims of the earthquake that hit the city and its adjoining areas on Tuesday.
  • Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be facing off at Karachi’s National Stadium today. The second game of the three-match ODI series was supposed to be played on Sunday but was postponed due to heavy rain.
  • The central executive committee of the PML-N will hold a meeting today to decide whether or not the party would participate in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s anti-government Azadi March.
  • ICYMI: NAB arrested a close associate of PPP leader Khursheed Shah from Rohri. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: A coordinator of PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi escaped a kidnapping attempt in Karachi on Sunday. Three armed men riding two motorbikes attempted to take Naqvi’s coordinator, Rehan Ghouri, hostage in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal. To read more click here.

