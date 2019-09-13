Friday, September 13, 2019  | 13 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Today’s outlook: PM heads to Kashmir, Buzdar to Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will leave for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Buzdar says he will pray for the solidarity of the country as well as freedom of Kashmiris.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a rally today in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad on Indian atrocities across the border. The rally is being held at University Ground.
  • The PPP has written letters to the Punjab government demanding the implementation of the production orders of the party’s co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and senior party leader Faryal Talpur. The decision will be announced today.
  • Islamabad’s accountability court will hear an application seeking jail facilities for former president Asif Ali Zardari.
  • ICYMI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Kashmir Committee Chairperson Syed Fakhar Imam welcomed on Thursday the joint declaration of United Nations Human Rights Council on Kashmir. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: MQM founder Altaf Hussain was summoned to the Scotland Yard office for questioning Thursday morning. He is being investigated in a case regarding a speech he made in London in August 2016 that was broadcast in Pakistan. The speech incited violence and maligned state institutions. To read more click here.

TOPICS:
Imran Khan Kashmir Usman Buzdar
 
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
