Today’s outlook: Khursheed heads to court, PM to Saudi Arabia

40 mins ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • PPP leader Khursheed Shah will be presented before an accountability court by NAB. He was arrested in Islamabad on Wednesday for owning more assets than his known sources of income.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia today for a two-day visit ahead of his trip to the US for the UN General Assembly session. The premier will brief the Saudi leadership on the situation in Indian-held Kashmir.
  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in the money laundering and Park Lane cases today.
  • The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi division bench will be hearing the case against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for not taking oath from Rawalpindi’s PP-10. He may get disqualified from the provincial assembly seat he won during the July 25 election.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan won’t be allowing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly over Pakistani airspace to go to Germany, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed on Wednesday. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan says that the Ghotki incident was a conspiracy to sabotage his United Nations General Assembly address, where he will raise the Kashmir issue. To read more click here.

TOPICS:
asif ali zardari Imran Khan khursheed shah
 
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
