Today’s outlook: Court hears Justice Isa case, NAB summons Murad

The Supreme Court will take up petitions the presidential reference seeking the disqualification of Justice Qazi Faez Isa for hiding his assets. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has formed a seven-member bench to hear the case. Justice Umar Ata Bandial will head the bench. Other members include justices Maqbool Baqar, Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Sardar Tariq Masood, Faisal Arab, Ijaul Ahsan, and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

NAB has once again summoned Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in the fake accounts case. A joint investigation team will ask him about his assets and the projects he has approved during his tenure. He is likely to be asked about Omni Group, Nooriabad Power Plant Company, and sugar mills in Thatta and Dadu.

The Election Commission is expected to announce its verdict on a petition challenging the PML-N appointment of former PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz. On May 4, Maryam was appointed as one of the vice-presidents of the PML-N along with 15 other leaders. PTI MNA Maleeka Bukhari challenged her appointment in the ECP and said that the PML-N leader has been convicted of hiding her assets. The petitioner said that Maryam was convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties case in July 2018. The Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence on September 19, 2018.

PM Khan is expected to chair a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today. A 19-point agenda is expected to be discussed during the meeting. The ongoing crisis in Kashmir is expected to be reviewed.

ICYMI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took back a notification making wearing an abaya or chadar compulsory for all women students in government schools 12 hours after it was issued. You can read the story here.

