Today’s outlook: CM Shah to launch ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah will be produced before Sukkur’s accountability court today by NAB. The bureau will be asking for his physical remand. He was arrested in Islamabad on Wednesday for owning more assets than his known sources of income.

Former parks director general Liaquat Qaimkhani will be produced before an Islamabad accountability court by NAB. Rawalpindi NAB raided his residence in Karachi in relation to the fake accounts case and recovered details of illegal assets. Gold coins, jewellery and foreign currency were recovered.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the Pakistan delegation during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly Session in New York from today till September 27. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also attend the General Assembly session, interact with his counterparts from various countries, and address important ministerial meetings, especially the OIC Contact Group on Indian-Administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to launch a month-long massive drive called ‘Clean My Karachi’ today in which over 600 dumpers, shovels and tractors and 4,000 workers will work across the city to clean it.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast a mild heatwave in Karachi starting today. It will continue till September 24. There is a chance that there will be less sea breeze as well. The Met Department has ruled out any chances of rain in Karachi.

ICYMI: Prince William and Kate Middleton will be visiting Pakistan in October. Kensington Palace confirmed the news on Friday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be undertaking the trip. To read more click here.

