Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

To free Kashmir, Pakistan needs to be strong: AJK president

39 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that in order to free Kashmir, Pakistan has to become one of the strongest countries in the world.

“We want Pakistan to be one of the strongest countries in terms of economy, army, defence and people’s well-being,” said Khan. “Once we become a strong nation, only then we can assure freedom for Kashmir.”

Speaking at a ceremony held for Defence and Martyrs Day on Friday, he said Indian actions in Indian-Administered Kashmir have put the peace and security of the entire region at stake.

Related: ‘Children among 10,000 plus Kashmiris arrested since August 5’ 

He has also urged the UN Security Council to play its role in preventing genocide in Kashmir.

Khan said the people of Kashmir are not alone as the entire Pakistani nation and Kashmiri people stand by them.

The AJK president made it clear that no power in the world can deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their right to self-determination.

He also appealed to India and its civil society to take action against the barbarity and brutality happening in Kashmir. “I would like to request civil society to overthrow their evil empire,” he urged.

He said the Kashmiri people have been fighting against Indian tyranny and oppression for the last seven decades without any weapons.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
defence day Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi’s post-rain condition
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
local
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.