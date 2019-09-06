To free Kashmir, Pakistan needs to be strong: AJK president

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that in order to free Kashmir, Pakistan has to become one of the strongest countries in the world.

“We want Pakistan to be one of the strongest countries in terms of economy, army, defence and people’s well-being,” said Khan. “Once we become a strong nation, only then we can assure freedom for Kashmir.”

Speaking at a ceremony held for Defence and Martyrs Day on Friday, he said Indian actions in Indian-Administered Kashmir have put the peace and security of the entire region at stake.

He has also urged the UN Security Council to play its role in preventing genocide in Kashmir.

Khan said the people of Kashmir are not alone as the entire Pakistani nation and Kashmiri people stand by them.

The AJK president made it clear that no power in the world can deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their right to self-determination.

He also appealed to India and its civil society to take action against the barbarity and brutality happening in Kashmir. “I would like to request civil society to overthrow their evil empire,” he urged.

He said the Kashmiri people have been fighting against Indian tyranny and oppression for the last seven decades without any weapons.

