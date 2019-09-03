Three siblings drown in floodwater in Lasbela

Three children drowned in a pool of floodwater in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place at Gadani’s Pishu Goth.

The children were playing with goats when they fell into a pool of flood water and drowned.

Police identified them as Rubina, Inayat and Aslam. The deceased were siblings.

Their bodies were handed over to the family for burial. Doctors said the children were between eight and 12 years of age.

A day earlier, five members of a family drowned in the Hub River in Karachi.

Two sisters drowned in the Malir River on August 21 after they went there with their families for a picnic.

