Three Rawalpindi men arrested for raping 14-year-old boy

Three men have been arrested for raping a child in Rawalpindi’s Kahuta on Thursday.

Police identified the suspects as Asif, Saud and Kashif.

The law enforcers said the suspects raped a 14-year-old boy, who is a student of eighth grade.

A case was registered against them at the Kahuta police station on the complaint of the boy’s father.

Police said raids are being conducted to find the fourth suspect wanted in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.