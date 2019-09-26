Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Three Rawalpindi men arrested for raping 14-year-old boy

2 hours ago
 

Three men have been arrested for raping a child in Rawalpindi’s Kahuta on Thursday.

Police identified the suspects as Asif, Saud and Kashif.

The law enforcers said the suspects raped a 14-year-old boy, who is a student of eighth grade.

A case was registered against them at the Kahuta police station on the complaint of the boy’s father.

Police said raids are being conducted to find the fourth suspect wanted in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
rape Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, street crimes, muggers, rob, hotel
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.