HOME > News

Three Larkana university hostel wardens fired after student’s death

1 hour ago
 

Three hostel wardens of the SMBB Medical University in Larkana have been fired days after a student was found dead in the girl’s hostel. 

Haseena, Nadia and Asma were all sent a letter by the registrar’s office in which it said they were “bound to arrive at the hostel at the proper time and your duty was to supervise all the matters related to the girls, even to keep watch on entry and exit points”.

The letter also noted that it was their duty to inform their employer about any incident immediately. “On September 16 at 2:30pm you not only came late, [you] did not even interrupt while the body of the deceased [Nimrita Chandani] was being shifted without your permission,” it said. Your negligence has resulted in the loss of evidence from the scene of the incident, noted the letter.

It also informed the trio that their services were no longer required at the hostel.

Related: Namrita’s family wants special committee to investigate her death

Nimrita, a 25-year-old dental student, was found at the hostel on September 16. According to a post-mortem report, there were no marks on her skin. However, her brother said that there were wounds on both her arms and right leg.

Nimrita’s brother Vishal said that he had an X-ray report and a bruising was visible on her neck when he saw her body. Her family has rejected the report and called for a special committee to investigate her death. The police have arrested two of Nimrita’s class fellows.

The Sindh government has written a letter to the Larkana sessions judge for a judicial inquiry into her death. It requested the judge to complete the investigation within 30 days.

Protests erupted across Sindh after Nimrita’s mysterious death.

