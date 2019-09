The roof of the security guard's house collapsed

The structure was where a security guard lived. He, his son and grandson were killed in the roof collapse while his wife, other son and other grandson were injured.The guard was from Swat and had been working at Malakand University for years.The police say the house was structurally unsound.The guard's wife son and grandson were taken to THQ hospital.