Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident

Four people were killed in a traffic accident in Islamabad.

The accident occurred on the Express Highway near Islamabad’s I-8.

Witnesses say a speeding car lost control and smashed into a tree on the greenbelt. The car was completely destroyed in the accident. The bodies were taken to PIMS Hospital.

The car was travelling from Faizabad towards Zero Point. The victims have been identified as Danial (son of Shaikh Allah dad), Danial (son of Shabir), Aoun Arfat (son of Yasir Arfat) and Usama (son of Pervaiz Akhter).

