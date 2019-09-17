Three killed after vehicle collides with rickshaw in Lahore

Three people were killed Sunday night after a speeding jeep collided with a rickshaw in Lahore’s Defense Housing Authority.

Abdur Rehman, who is a law student, had rammed his jeep into a rickshaw, which was carrying six people.

Younus and his six-year-old daughter Aisha died on the spot. His wife and two other children were wounded and shifted to the General Hospital. Doctors have said that their condition is out of danger now.

The rickshaw driver, identified as Shaukat, succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

According to SHO Imran Theem, Rehman has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him at the Defence B police station. The student has been booked under Section 322 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.