Three children electrocuted while trying to untangle kite in Faisalabad

Three children were electrocuted in Faisalabad while trying to untangle a kite from high voltage electric wires. They are critically injured.

The incident took place in Faisalabad’s Jaranwal, near Sheerazi Park.

Six-year-old Shah, eight-year-old Rizwan and 12-year-old Hassan were playing in the lane when their kite got stuck in the overhead electric wires.

All three tried to use an iron pipe to untangle the kite but were electrocuted.

They were taken to Allied Hospital’s Burns Unit in critical condition.

