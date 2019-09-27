Friday, September 27, 2019  | 27 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Threat of Pakistan-India war still exists: AJK president

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood warned Saturday that the threat of a war between Pakistan and India still exists.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, the AJK president said the people in India-occupied Kashmir were being oppressed and the situation there was very bad.

Criticizing Indian PM Narendra Modi, he said it is an insult to the United Nations General Assembly that a “violator” of human rights will address it.

Masood also expressed his disappointment over the role of UN Security Council and its leadership on Kashmir, saying that it was not fulfilling its duty in accordance with the UN charter.

However, Special Assistant to Pakistan PM Naeemul Haque believes that India will have to lift the restrictions it imposed in Kashmir.

Haque said that pressure on India would continue to rise in this regard.

India Kashmir Sardar Masood
 
