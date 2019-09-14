Thieves arrested for robbing elderly person 

The Rawalpindi traffic police arrested on Saturday a gang on charges of robbing an elderly person.

The police said that the suspects had forced an elderly person to sit in their car and then fed her a biscuit, which knocked her unconscious. Then, they stole four gold bangles and Rs8,000 cash from her.

The jewellery and cash have been recovered from them.

The traffic police have handed the suspects over to the Civil Lines police.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.