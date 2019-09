Residents say it was nothing like they've seen before

Mirpur and Jatlan were most affected by the earthquake with almost two kilometers of the Jatlan Road in Kashmir sinking in the earthquake.According to the Met Office, the epicenter of the earthquake was 5 kilometers north of Jhelum near Kala Gujran at a depth of 10 kilometres.Watch this video to see the current situation of Darbar Road in the Jatlan area and what the residents have to say.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram