Terrorism clauses dropped in Mureed Abbas murder case 

An anti-terrorism court dropped on Monday terrorism charges in the murder case of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizer Hayat.

The police had arrested and booked Atif Zaman for killing his two business partners on Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari on July 9.

Cases were registered against Zaman at the Darakhshan police station under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Abbas’ wife and others for attempting to commit suicide and illegally possessing weapons.

A sessions court had sent the case to an ATC after adding Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to the case. This was challenged by Zaman. A sessions court will once again hear the case after the removal of the terrorism clause.

The police, however, have said that they will challenge the verdict in the Sindh High Court as soon as they get the court order.

The investigating offer, Atiqur Rehman, had argued in court that Zaman was earning between Rs10,000 and Rs15,000 per month while working for a company. He then contacted other people pretending to be an investor working in the tyre business. It was said that he started the business with Rs0.6 million and then started cheating the public at large.

Zaman has been accused of minting Rs390 million from different people.

Abbas was killed after he asked Zaman to return the money he invested, according to the prosecutor.

