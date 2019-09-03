Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Teenagers arrested for killing four-year-old neighbour in Mardan

38 mins ago
 

The police have arrested teenage sisters on the charges of murdering their neighbour’s four-year-old daughter on the night of Eidul Azha. 

The suspects, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, have confessed, said DPO Sajjad Khan. They killed her because they had a spat with her mother.

Related: Karachi teen killed over fake robbery charges, says family

The child had left her house on Eidul Azha to buy a henna cone from a nearby market. She, however, never returned home. Her body was found from fields her house on August 15.

“I want to thank the police for solving the murder case in 20 days,” said the child’s father.

 

