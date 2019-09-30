Teenager, woman killed in Indian firing along the LoC

A woman and a teenager were killed in Indian firing along the Line of Control on Sunday.

Three other civilians were injured.

The victims have been identified as 13-year-old Zeeshan and 60-year-old Salamat Bibi. The injured people have not been identified but are reportedly two women and a man. They were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Pakistan Army responded to the Indian firing, according to the ISPR. It opened fire at Indian check posts in the Rakh Chakri and Nakyal sectors.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.