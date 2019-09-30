Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Teenager, woman killed in Indian firing along the LoC

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A woman and a teenager were killed in Indian firing along the Line of Control on Sunday.

Three other civilians were injured.

The victims have been identified as 13-year-old Zeeshan and 60-year-old Salamat Bibi. The injured people have not been identified but are reportedly two women and a man. They were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Pakistan Army responded to the Indian firing, according to the ISPR. It opened fire at Indian check posts in the Rakh Chakri and Nakyal sectors.

