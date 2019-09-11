Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Teen dies of dengue in Faisalabad

45 mins ago
 

 

Photo: AFP

A 14-year-old boy died because of dengue virus at Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital on Wednesday.

The patient, identified as Aryan, had been brought in from Rawalpindi by his family. He was under treatment for five days in the hospital.

This is the first death due to the virus in Faisalabad this year.

Seven other patients are undergoing treatment in Allied Hospital’s isolation ward. So far in the district, 4,000 people are suspected to have the virus.

Thirty-five people have been diagnosed with dengue in Faisalabad this year, according to Dr Bilal of Allied Hospital.

dengue Faisalabad
 
