Teen dies of dengue in Faisalabad

A 14-year-old boy died because of dengue virus at Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital on Wednesday.

The patient, identified as Aryan, had been brought in from Rawalpindi by his family. He was under treatment for five days in the hospital.

This is the first death due to the virus in Faisalabad this year.

Seven other patients are undergoing treatment in Allied Hospital’s isolation ward. So far in the district, 4,000 people are suspected to have the virus.

Thirty-five people have been diagnosed with dengue in Faisalabad this year, according to Dr Bilal of Allied Hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.