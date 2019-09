A 14-year-old was killed after his bicycle was hit by a bus of a private college in Bahawalnagar on Saturday.

The body was shifted to RHC Dahranwala. The deceased has been identified as Usman.

The police said that Usman used to run a small shop. He was going to his shop on a bicycle when he was hit by the Punjab College’s bus on Haroonabad Road.

A case has been registered.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.