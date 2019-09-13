TECNO launches its POP 2F smartphone in Pakistan

TECNO Mobile, a premium smartphone brand from global hi-tech conglomerate TRANSSION Holdings, launched on Friday its POP 2F cellular phone in Pakistan.

The POP 2F offers quite decent specs with impressive performance at an affordable price of Rs7,999. The handset is an addition to TECNO’s entry-level phone segment with brilliant looks.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad core MediaTek 6580M processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It has 5MP rear camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera along with an innovative interface.

The POP 2F has a 5.5-inch display and a 2400mAh battery. It comes with a speedy ‘Face Unlock’ and fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is available in three colours: midnight black, dawn blue and champagne black.

Having entered the Pakistani market two years ago, TECNO aims to capture a major chunk of the local market by offering different phones in every price range.

“TECNO is dedicated to bringing devices that match needs of every individual in [a] perfect manner. We believe in catering to the unique personality of every user,” said Creek Ma, general manager of TECNO Pakistan.

“After the success of TECNO POP 2, we felt that our users are awaiting another improved entry-level entry in the market,” Ma added.