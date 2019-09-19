Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Economy

Tax notices sent to major Islamabad jewelers

26 mins ago
 

The Federal Board of Revenue has launched a drive against major jewelers of Islamabad who are not part of the tax net.

Notices were sent to the jewelers on Thursday.

FBR says an inquiry will be initiated and fine imposed if it doesn’t receive replies within seven days.

Unregistered jewelers have been directed by the FBR to get their sales tax registration done.

FBR issues notices to more than 100,000 non-filers

The notices have been sent by the Islamabad regional tax office.

The jewelers have been asked to submit complete details of their business, including their CNIC number and contact number.

The tax authority has been tasked with meeting a mammoth Rs5.55 trillion revenue collection target set for the fiscal year 2019-20.

