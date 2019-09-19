Tax notices sent to major Islamabad jewelers

The Federal Board of Revenue has launched a drive against major jewelers of Islamabad who are not part of the tax net.

Notices were sent to the jewelers on Thursday.

FBR says an inquiry will be initiated and fine imposed if it doesn’t receive replies within seven days.

Unregistered jewelers have been directed by the FBR to get their sales tax registration done.

The notices have been sent by the Islamabad regional tax office.

The jewelers have been asked to submit complete details of their business, including their CNIC number and contact number.

The tax authority has been tasked with meeting a mammoth Rs5.55 trillion revenue collection target set for the fiscal year 2019-20.

