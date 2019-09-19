Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
News

Supreme Court acquits suspected terrorist due to ‘government’s incompetence’

6 hours ago
 

The Supreme Court acquitted on Thursday a man sentenced to life in prison for terrorism.

The court said a major terrorist was being set free because of the government’s incompetence.

It noted that the case could not be proven because the explosives were not sealed properly. They weren’t sealed right after being recovered, said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

We have to decide the case according to the law, he said.

After 19 days, the explosives were handed over to the police station’s head muharar, noted the court.

Due to lack of evidence, the court acquitted Afzal Malik, who was arrested in 2013 on terrorism charges.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Supreme Court Terrorism
 
