Supreme Court acquits man sentenced to life for murdering brother

The Supreme Court acquitted on Monday a man who had been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his brother.

Abdul Razzak was acquitted because the court gave him the benefit of the doubt. A trial court had sentenced him to death for killing his brother Amanat Ali and the Lahore High Court had later commuted the sentence to a life imprisonment.

During the hearing on Monday, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said if one brother is killed and the other is hanged, only the ones behind the murder will benefit.

He said the FIR says Amanat died at 11:45pm in the fields but the post-mortem report says he died at 12:30am. The post-mortem examination was conducted 11 hours later, he noted.

The case was heard by a three-member bench via video link at the Lahore Registry.

