Sukkur man arrested for raping 15-year-old girl

A man was arrested for raping a minor girl in a Sukkur village on Thursday.

A case has been registered.

The survivor is 15 years old. “I was gone to buy medicines with my daughter-in-law when this man came and forced himself on my daughter,” says the girl’s mother.

“I want justice,” she said.

Police has issued a medical letter to the survivor and shifted her to a hospital.

Medical superintendent Mohammad Rizwan says the girl has gone through a check-up and a medical report will be given in 15 days.

Kandhra police station SHO Alauddin said that a FIR has been registered on the complaint of the survivor’s brother. An investigation is underway, he said.

