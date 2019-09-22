Sunday, September 22, 2019  | 22 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Sujawal villagers still have to ferry bodies across the river

2 hours ago
 
The CM had taken notice of the situation last year



Despite Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's assurances, residents of a village in Sujawal still have to swim across a river to get to the mainland. 

Hussain Konjhai village is on an island and without a bridge connecting it to the mainland, residents must wade through or board a makeshift boat to cross the Indus River and leave it.

Recently, a video of villagers crossing the river on a makeshift barge with the body of a four-year-old girl surfaced. The child's body was on a thermopole sheet and the villagers were taking her to the mainland for her funeral. The sight was jarring but it isn't the first time a video like this has surfaced.

Last year, a similar video circulated. The situation was the same, the villagers the same and the river the same. The last funeral was of an adult man.

CM Shah had taken notice of the incident but almost a year later, nothing has been done and the villagers of Hussain Konjhai are still wading through waters to reach the mainland.

The MNA for the area, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, and MPAs, Muhammad Ali Malkani and Shah Hussain Shah Sheerazi, are all from the PPP.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
sujawal
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.