Sujawal villagers still have to ferry bodies across the river

The CM had taken notice of the situation last year

Hussain Konjhai village is on an island and without a bridge connecting it to the mainland, residents must wade through or board a makeshift boat to cross the Indus River and leave it.Recently, a video of villagers crossing the river on a makeshift barge with the body of a four-year-old girl surfaced. The child's body was on a thermopole sheet and the villagers were taking her to the mainland for her funeral. The sight was jarring but it isn't the first time a video like this has surfaced.Last year, a similar video circulated. The situation was the same, the villagers the same and the river the same. The last funeral was of an adult man.CM Shah had taken notice of the incident but almost a year later, nothing has been done and the villagers of Hussain Konjhai are still wading through waters to reach the mainland.The MNA for the area, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, and MPAs, Muhammad Ali Malkani and Shah Hussain Shah Sheerazi, are all from the PPP.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram