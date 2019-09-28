Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Sujawal suspect shot dead by police for fleeing from court

58 mins ago
 

Police shot and killed a man after he escaped custody in court in Sujawal on Saturday.

The suspect was shot in the head. He was nominated in three robbery cases.

Abdullah was brought to court in handcuffs, but he managed to escape.

Police ran behind him and opened fire after finding him on the Sujawal bypass.

Abdullah’s brother says the law enforcers murdered his brother.

Ali Muhammad, Abdullah’s brother, said Abdullah’s bail papers were ready. He said the police took money from his brother’s enemies and killed him.

The lawyer of the deceased said that the police itself allowed the man to run from court and then shot and killed him. “They should have shot him in the leg,” the lawyer said.

