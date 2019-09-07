Sui Northern withdraws notification increasing gas rates in Lahore

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has reversed its notification increasing gas rates for Lahore’s tandoor owners after the Naan Bai Welfare Association staged a protest.

According to the company, a revised notification by OGRA will be issued soon. The tandoor owners will be charged the same rate they were charged in July.

Related: Three killed in Lahore cylinder blast, more fatalities feared

The Naan Bai Welfare Association staged a protest outside the company’s office in Lahore to express their resentment over the issuance of inflated gas bills and its decision to increase the cost of gas.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.