Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Streets flooded as Karachi’s Thado Dam overflows

1 hour ago
 
Gadap-Kathore Link Road submerged



The Thado Dam overflowed on Monday morning after a few days of rain in Karachi. 

The Gadap City-Kathore Link Road was completely submerged, cutting people off from the rest of the city. The road is 150 yards long and connects the area to the rest of Karachi.

Water is flowing from the dam into the Malir River and raising the river's water level.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Karachi Thado Dam
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Sacks of trash found in Karachi’s sewerage lines
Sacks of trash found in Karachi's sewerage lines
local
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.