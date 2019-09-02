Monday, September 2, 2019 | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Streets flooded as Karachi’s Thado Dam overflows
Salman Ahmad
1 hour ago
Gadap-Kathore Link Road submerged
The Thado Dam overflowed on Monday morning after a few days of rain in Karachi.
The Gadap City-Kathore Link Road was completely submerged, cutting people off from the rest of the city. The road is 150 yards long and connects the area to the rest of Karachi.
Water is flowing from the dam into the Malir River and raising the river's water level.
TOPICS:
Karachi
Thado Dam
