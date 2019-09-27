Friday, September 27, 2019  | 27 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Stray dogs attack children in Rahim Yar Khan

42 mins ago
 

Three children were bitten by stray dogs on their way to school in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday.

They were brought to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital badly wounded where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a woman who was attacked by stray dogs in the city died of rabies on Thursday. The victim, identified as Kaneez, was a resident of Kot Shahan. She was brought to THQ Hospital where there was no anti-rabies vaccine available for her treatment.

Residents started protesting after her death, demanding the local government take action against the stray dogs in the streets.

