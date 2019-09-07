Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Money

Staying in government lodges to cost more now

49 mins ago
 

Photo: Federal Lodge Chamba House Lahore/Facebook

Staying in government lodges and hostels is going to cost more now as the government has increased the prices of some rooms by Rs1,500. 

The price of a single room at Karachi’s Qasr-e-Naz has gone up by Rs750, while that of the suite is up by Rs1,500.

A single room, along with service, will now cost Rs3,750 and the suite will cost Rs7,500 at Karachi’s Qasr-e-Naz and Lahore’s Chamba House.

The prices of the rooms at government lodges in Peshawar and Quetta have gone up by Rs500.

Staying in a single room at Peshawar’s federal lodge will cost Rs2,500, while a suite will cost Rs5,000.

Quetta’s lodge will take Rs2,500 for a single room and Rs4,500 for a suite.

The Ministry of Housing and Works announced the new prices in a notification.

