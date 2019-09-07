Staying in government lodges to cost more now

Staying in government lodges and hostels is going to cost more now as the government has increased the prices of some rooms by Rs1,500.

The price of a single room at Karachi’s Qasr-e-Naz has gone up by Rs750, while that of the suite is up by Rs1,500.

A single room, along with service, will now cost Rs3,750 and the suite will cost Rs7,500 at Karachi’s Qasr-e-Naz and Lahore’s Chamba House.

The prices of the rooms at government lodges in Peshawar and Quetta have gone up by Rs500.

Staying in a single room at Peshawar’s federal lodge will cost Rs2,500, while a suite will cost Rs5,000.

Quetta’s lodge will take Rs2,500 for a single room and Rs4,500 for a suite.

The Ministry of Housing and Works announced the new prices in a notification.

