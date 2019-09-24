Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

‘Stability, prosperity of South Asia can’t be separated from Kashmir’

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan raised on Tuesday the Kashmir issue on the first day of the UN General Assembly’s high-level debate attended by leaders from around the world.

He called for a resolution of the Kashmir issue on the basis of UN resolutions and justice.

“The stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue,” he said in a strong speech to a packed hall.

“Despite the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council, Kashmir is still besieged and 8 million people are still stuck in Kashmir,” the Turkish president, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, told the 193-member Assembly.

Related: PM Khan thanks Iranian leadership for lending support to Kashmiris

Erdogan criticised the international community for failing to pay attention to the Kashmir conflict, which awaits solution for 72 years.

“In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision,” said Erdogan.

The Turkish president’s full speech can be heard here.

