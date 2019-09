Describes Pakistan PM as 'leader', 'great friend of Sri Lanka'

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, Ratnayake recalled how Khan had motivated him once during their cricketing days."At the time I was playing, he had me in his room for 45 minutes. I really appreciate that," he said. "That's one of the things which I really appreciate the most."The Sri Lanka head coach described the Pakistan premier as a "great friend of Sri Lanka and a leader"."He's been a great friend of Sri Lanka, he's been a great friend of ours and I think he's leading you well too," he said.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram