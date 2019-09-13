Speaker aware of his responsibilities: NA secretariat tells Abbasi

The National Assembly secretariat responded on Friday to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s open letter to the NA Speaker asking that production orders of opposition members be issued.

The letter clarified to the former PM that the NA speaker is well aware of his responsibilities.

The former premier, who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau in the LNG tenders case, had approached the secretariat seeking production orders for all under-arrest MNAs.

In response, the NA secretariat inked a letter to Abbasi where it affirmed that NA speaker Asad Qaiser holds neutral ideology over the issue. The NA speaker will take a thorough review of the cases in which MNAs are arrested, the response stated, adding that the matter of issuing production orders falls under the discretionary jurisdiction of the NA speaker and no member could demand it.

It stated that there’s no room for constitutional scope except if the concerned members move the court for production orders.

On Thursday, Abbasi wrote an open letter to the NA speaker where he claimed that the lower house was under the pressure of the federal government.

“As defender of the House, the speaker’s actions must be exemplary. All the rules and regulations in this clause are there for the guidance of the speaker in this matter,” the PML-N leader had written.

