Friday, September 13, 2019  | 13 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Speaker aware of his responsibilities: NA secretariat tells Abbasi

1 hour ago
 

The National Assembly secretariat responded on Friday to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s open letter to the NA Speaker asking that production orders of opposition members be issued.

The letter clarified to the former PM that the NA speaker is well aware of his responsibilities.

The former premier, who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau in the LNG tenders case, had approached the secretariat seeking production orders for all under-arrest MNAs.

In response, the NA secretariat inked a letter to Abbasi where it affirmed that NA speaker Asad Qaiser holds neutral ideology over the issue. The NA speaker will take a thorough review of the cases in which MNAs are arrested, the response stated, adding that the matter of issuing production orders falls under the discretionary jurisdiction of the NA speaker and no member could demand it.

It stated that there’s no room for constitutional scope except if the concerned members move the court for production orders.

On Thursday, Abbasi wrote an open letter to the NA speaker where he claimed that the lower house was under the pressure of the federal government.

“As defender of the House, the speaker’s actions must be exemplary. All the rules and regulations in this clause are there for the guidance of the speaker in this matter,” the PML-N leader had written.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
shahid khaqan abbasi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.