Sunday, September 15, 2019
HOME > News

Soldiers martyred in Upper Dir, Waziristan laid to rest

4 hours ago
 

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were laid to rest on Sunday after being martyred in firing along the Afghan border on Saturday.

A total of four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and one injured in two separate incidents of firing by militants near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Lance Naik Said Amin Afridi was laid to rest in District Khyber’s Akakhel Bara. His funeral was attended by security officials, politicians, family, friends and neighbours. He was martyred in firing in Upper Dir.

His family spoke to the media after the funeral and said he was a friendly, personable man who was passionate about children being educated.

His brother said Amin always wanted to join the army.

Sepoy Kashif Ali was laid to rest in Nowshera. A massive number of people attended his funeral as well. The 22-year-old spent four years in the Frontier Constabulary.

His brother told SAMAA TV said God had given his brother a huge honour by letting him embrace martyrdom.

