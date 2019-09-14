Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control in the Hajipur.

According to the ISPR, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in the Hajipir Sector. Havaldar Nasir Hussain was martyred in the fire.

Havaldar Hussain was 33 years old and had been in service for 16 years. He was from Narowal.

Tensions along the LoC, the border dividing Kashmir, have increased since August 5, when India revoked articles 35a and 370 of its constitution and imposed a curfew in Kashmir.

India Kashmir loc
 
